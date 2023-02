Eldon Charles charged with the murder of Altavea Billingy

Eldon Charles, a 35-year-old Tradesman of Cedars who was in detention on inquiries pending the outcome of the investigation into the death of Altavea Billingy, a 28-year-old Caretaker of Chester Cottage, was arrested and charged with Murder.

Billingy succumbed to injuries she sustained on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Grenville Street, Kingstown.

Charles will appear at the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.

Source : RSVGPF