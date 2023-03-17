Ex-LIAT workers in Barbados to each receive $75 000 in cash

The Government of Barbados will be honouring its commitment to about 89 former LIAT workers, paying almost $10 million in cash and bonds in severance.

While wrapping up debate on the 2023 Financial Statement And Budgetary Proposals in the House of Assembly on Thursday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said each worker would get $75 000 cash in severance.

“The Government of Barbados will take responsibility for all the Barbadian workers of LIAT,” Mottley said.

The severance payments will amount to just over $4.07 million, while the bonds will value just under $6 million.

Source : Nation News