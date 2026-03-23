Robinson to involve police in what he deems a ‘violent threat’ to his life

Tensions between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) and the government appears to have reached a boiling point following derogatory remarks allegedly made by the Minister of Education and the emergence of what has been deemed as violent online threats directed at union leadership.

During a recent broadcast of the program “Teacher Talk,” union leaders expressed “utter disrespect” and sharp disappointment over reports that the Minister characterized educators as being “only in it for the money”. The Minister reportedly attributed poor numeracy and literacy skills among primary school leavers to a lack of commitment from teachers.

SVGTU President Fiona Charles fired back at this narrative, arguing that teachers are being scapegoated for broader systemic failures. Charles stated that educators are “clapping with one hand,” often forced to compensate for an “overburdened” curriculum and a lack of parental guidance. She highlighted that teachers consistently work late into the night and through lunch breaks without basic job descriptions or additional compensation.

“We are losing our best teachers… because we are overburdened in the system,” Charles warned, pointing out the hypocrisy of criticizing educators for seeking a livable wage while praising professionals like doctors and lawyers for their financial success.

Former President Oswald Robinson and Charles also used the broadcast to detail a long list of unresolved grievances concerning dire school environments.

The union’s outspoken stance against the current administration has also sparked severe public backlash, culminating in what appears to be threat against Robinson.

One commenter on Facebook , identified as Doug King Howard, criticized the union for swiftly protesting against the new NDP government after allegedly remaining silent during the previous administration’s tenure, stating that Robinson should be “met with some real bullets and gun .

Robinson told the St Vincent Times on Monday that he will be reporting what he deemed as a threat to the police and taking further steps if necessary.

Meanwhile, Union leaders issued a stark warning to the government, stating that the Minister is “going down the wrong road” by criticizing the very workforce expected to deliver the nation’s “Education Revolution”. Robinson demanded the government fix the schools and warned that the union will begin documenting and publicizing the Ministry’s failures in the media.

“When you interfere with the teachers union and the workers in this country, we will show you our strength,” Robinson declared, hinting that the union is prepared to mobilize its members if the government continues to ignore their correspondence.

To determine its official next steps, the SVGTU is urging all educators—including entry-level “Teacher One” staff—to attend its biennial convention on April 1st at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall.