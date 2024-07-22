Exciting Kickoff: Police Youth Clubs Summer Camp Opens Today

Opening Ceremonies for Police Youth Clubs Summer Camp and Police Band Summer Program

The opening ceremony for the Police Youth Clubs Summer Camp is scheduled for today, July 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Leeward Secondary School. This event marks the beginning of an exciting and transformative camp running from July 21, 2024, to August 5, 2024. We are honored to host the Royal St. Lucia Police Force Police Youth Club, fostering regional cooperation and youth development. The ceremony will feature brief remarks from Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward, Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mr. Envill Williams, and other distinguished guests.

Police Band Summer Program Opening Ceremony

We also invite the media to the opening ceremony of the Police Band Summer Program, which will commence tomorrow, July 23, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at the Police Band Room in Old Montrose. The program will run from July 23, 2024, to August 23, 2024, under the theme “Harnessing Young Minds During Summer Time.” This initiative, designed for children ages 9 to 15, aims to provide a comprehensive and rewarding experience. Participants will have the opportunity to learn to play various musical instruments and engage in developmental activities and presentations from various departments within the RSVGPF and other institutions.

Remarks at the Police Band Summer Program opening will be delivered by Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Envill Williams, Inspector in charge of the RSVGPF Police Band, Mr. Vaughn Miller, and Mrs. Joy Haynes, Principal of the Barrouallie Anglican School.

We look forward to your attendance and coverage of these significant events, which highlight our commitment to youth development and community engagement.