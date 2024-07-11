Exciting Summer Programs Launched by RSVGPF

RSVGPF Summer Programs 2024

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce the commencement of two exciting summer programs, perfect for keeping children engaged and learning during the summer vacation:

SVG Coast Guard Summer Program

Starting July 15, 2024, the SVG Coast Guard Summer Program will kick off its first phase. Tailored for teens aged 14 to 18, this program provides hands-on training in seamanship, navigation, maritime safety, and boat handling. Participants will also delve into the history of the Coast Guard Service in SVG and develop essential life skills such as communication, problem-solving, and financial literacy, thanks to our sponsor, the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Police Band Summer Program

The Police Band Summer Program will run from July 23, 2024, to August 23, 2024, under the theme “Harnessing Young Minds During Summer Time.” This program is designed for children ages 9 to 15 and aims to provide a comprehensive and rewarding experience.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn to play a variety of musical instruments. Additionally, the program will feature developmental activities and presentations from various departments within the RSVGPF and other institutions. This initiative promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all involved. Registration forms are available at the Police Band Room in Old Montrose.

We encourage all interested persons to register and take advantage of these wonderful opportunities. For more information, please contact the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the RSVGPF or the SVG Coast Guard Service at telephone number (784) 457-4554.