Exclusive Scholarships for Vincy Students Studying, Residing in Ontario

The St. Vincent and Grenadines Association of Toronto (SVGAT) and the Council of Caribbean Associations-Canada (CCAC) are offering amazing financial assistance to support your studies.

The SVGAT is offering three phenomenal $1,000 bursaries, while the CCAC is offering a whopping five $3,000 bursaries!

But wait, there’s more! If you’re studying at Seneca Polytechnic or George Brown College, you could even receive a full tuition-paid scholarship valued at $6,000.00 per year for up to 4 years, depending on the duration of your study leading to your first diploma or degree.

The best part is that you can apply for both SVGAT and CCAC opportunities.

Hurry! Mark your calendars with the deadlines:

CCAC – August 31, 2024

SVGAT – September 15, 2024