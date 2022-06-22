Execution of 3 martyrs is Israeli response to American demands: Embassy

The crime of execution of the three martyrs is an Israeli response to American demands to stop the escalation before Biden’s visit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns the crime of field execution committed by the occupation forces against the three Palestinian martyrs: Youssef Nasser Salah (23 years), Bara’ Kamal Lahluh (24 years), and Laith Salah Abu Sorour (24 years), after a brutal raid in Jenin, which also led to the injury of 10 other Palestinian citizens.

This heinous crime comes in light of a wave of occupation escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory, a practical translation of the instructions and directives of the Israeli political level, and as an Israeli official response to the American calls and demands to stop the escalation before Biden’s visit.

This is an Israeli effort to export the crises of the ruling coalition to the Palestinian arena and try to solve them at the expense of Palestinian blood and as an integral part of Israel’s official policy aimed at detonating the situation and dragging it into an explosion and chaos.

The Ministry denounces the insistence of the international community and countries that celebrate human rights in ignoring Israel’s crimes and the daily violations committed against defenceless Palestinian citizens, which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, and preferring to close their eyes to the suffering of the Palestinians.

The Ministry calls on the Secretary-General of the United Nations to activate the international protection system for the Palestinian people under occupation, as an indispensable premise to enable our people to have the right to self-determination and to embody their independent State with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ministry calls on the International Criminal Court to assume its responsibilities and expedite its investigations into the crimes of the occupation and its settlers against our people.

Did you know ? #Palestine #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/tX5F2G2UJp — Embassy of the State of Palestine – The Caribbean (@caribbean_pal) June 14, 2022

Execution of 3 martyrs is Israeli response to American demands: Embassy