Expats have exploited Vincentians for far too long

Why is it that SVG Immigration allows foreigners to work without Work Permits at the Marina in Canouan? These people are constantly circumventing the system for entry and overlooking the fact that they don’t have the necessary documents needed to work in SVG.

There are jobs in Canouan which can be filled by capable qualified Vincentians, but on the contrary, they are being filled by foreigners. The amount of Vincentians that were laid off this year alone from construction to security guards who were also underpaid and overworked for the sake of a job to provide for themselves and their families.

Just imagine a big international company like the Marina owing vendors money for months and don’t want to pay. The big suppliers/ wholesalers stopped doing business with them so they turned to the smaller suppliers and not paying them as well.

The heads of departments (the expats) pressure the young ladies into sleeping with them to keep their jobs and promise them promotions and if they don’t they’re victimized. I’m writing this so that better can be done. Government officials need to step in and stop overlooking what’s going on for the sake of “foreign investment”.

We Vincentians have been suffering for too long at the hands of these expats. I hope the ones that have been victimized and wrongly terminated come out and speak on what’s been going on for years.