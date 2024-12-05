Expect Thunderstorms This Weekend As Unstable Conditions Persist

On the southern edge of Atlantic High Pressure Systems cloud patches are moving within the wind-flow and converging across our islands, bringing scattered showers.

Moisture levels are likely to be elevated across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight.

Weak unstable conditions could maintain occasional cloudy skies and scattered showers during Friday, with thunderstorm activity possible over the weekend. Patches of Saharan dust continue to create an occasional film of haze across our area.

Moderate-fresh (25 – 35km/h) cool breeze across our islands vary in direction between north-east and east south-east in some locations. Wind speeds could increase (~40km/h) near showers.

Sea conditions are moderate in open water, with swells ranging 1.5m to 2.0m west of our islands and up to 2.5m east of our islands…Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells, breaking wave action and occasional gusty winds. By late Friday, swell heights gradually fall near 1.2m west of SVG and near 1.8m east of SVG.