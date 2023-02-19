Eyesore, traffic obstacle outside UWI open campus finally removed

Heavy duty equipment that had been an eyesore just outside the refurbished UWI open campus for months has finally been relocated.

The equipment belongs to Rudy Electrical Engineering.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday said he was advised by the owner that the heavy equipment was moved earlier today.

“Well, I called him right away, and he told me—I say, tell me when you moved the thing—so he said it was not too long ago. “Things are not completely 100% with it; they did some work to remove it.”

Gonsalves said the port allowed him to put it in the back, where they usually keep some containers behind where the Chinese restaurant is now.

On Sunday, Gonsalves praised the advocacy of Issue at Hand Program hosts Cecil Ryan, who asked for the equipment to be removed on a weekly basis.

“So your advocacy on the radio, plus a telephone call from me to Rudy and his own work, got something done.” “It should not have to reach all of this, but as a small country, we could still have ways and means if the police didn’t get anything done on a timely basis, and we can use other levers as we did in this case,” Gonsalves said.