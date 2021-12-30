Face To Face Learning For All Educational Institutions Resumes Jan 3

PR– The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation in consultation with the Ministry of Health and the Environment regarding the safe reopening of schools, wishes to inform the public that the resumption of face-to-face engagement for all primary and secondary schools and technical institutes, will commence on Monday, January 03, 2022.

The strict adherence to the established health protocols and the cooperation of all stakeholders are essential requirements for the delivery of quality education to our students in a safe learning environment.

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation anticipates the cooperation of all stakeholders during this period of extraordinary circumstances.