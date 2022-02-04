Failed blockwork along Villa road will be demolished

The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning would like to inform the general public that the Contractor, Reliable Construction Services Ltd is scheduled to demolish the failed blockwork wall along the sidewalk in the vicinity of the Mariner’s Inn, Villa on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

The Windward Highway in the immediate vicinity of Mariner’s Inn to Bungalow Restaurant will be reduced to 1 lane traffic for the specified time period.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise extreme caution and to follow the signs & instructions issued while using the area.

We thank you for your patience, diligence and cooperation.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused.