Blind 9-yro girl Masters Mandarin (Chinese), French and Spanish

St Vincent’s Faith Grant is self-taught in Mandarin (Chinese), French, and Spanish

Faith Grant, is a remarkable 9-year-old girl from St. Vincent who is breaking barriers and exceeding expectations. Despite being visually impaired, Faith has achieved the extraordinary feat of teaching herself multiple languages, including Mandarin (Chinese), French, and Spanish, showcasing her dedication and passion for learning.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Faith talks about her unique journey of language acquisition, revealing that she utilized Google Translator to help her grasp these foreign languages. Her incredible talent not only reflects her intelligence but also her determination to overcome challenges.

Throughout the interview, Faith opens up about her love for music, mentioning legendary artists like Celine Dion and Mariah Carey as her favorite singers. Her charming personality shines through as she discusses her aspirations to become a medical doctor in the future.

This heartwarming exchange highlights the power of resilience and ambition in young minds. View the inspiring story of Faith Grant, a girl who reminds us all that anything is possible with hard work and passion.