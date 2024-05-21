Fake lawyer & SVG CCF Mastermind surfaces in Bahamas

Michael Zuther, ex-director of defrauded Classic Investment Fund run by Filippo Pignatti, has re-surfaced with a look-a-like fund administration company in Bahamas – MB Fund Service Limited, (www.mbfs.bs)

The previous SVG-registered and based (?) administration company of both the Classic Investment Fund and defrauded The Classic Car Fund, both now in liquidation, was Fortuna Administration Ltd.

Fortuna was a non-existent front company for Scarabaeus Wealth Management in Liechtenstein, andh Michael Zuther and Patrick Demi were formerly CEO and directors. They both served as directors of the 2 Filippo Pignatti funds, and Zuther even claimed to be an SVG legal specialist for the funds, although this was a misrepresentation. Zuther and Demi also had representations in Bulgaria, Ukraine, where fake fund audits were produced for Filippo Pignatti’s classic car funds.

Nicolette Gardiner, MB’s CEO and financial services specialis, serving on the Bahamas Financial Services Board, resigned last week after being contacted by Intel Suisse. She has been removed from the MB web-site.

The STIF Fund Limited on the MB web-site, with monthly valuations, was formerly the Scarabaeus Master Fund Limited. It appears that this Liechtenstein wealth management group is running amok in the Caribbean, despite being regulated as a local entity wherever they can get acceptance. Investors beware!!!