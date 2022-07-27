Fake photo circulating with Senator Francis speaking on phone

An image of Senator Julian Francis lying in a hospital bed and talking on the phone which has been circulating on social media is fake and disturbing.

Francis, who suffered a stroke on Sunday, was flown to Barbados for further medical attention.

St Vincent Times confirms that the image is fake. Currently, senator Francis does not own or use the phone he is seen with. Furthermore, his face was imposed on the body of another image that was taken from the internet.

Additionally, St Vincent Times can confirm that the photo in question is from Dreamstime, an online royalty-free microstock provider based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

See the photo used below.