FAKE post alleging Govt Minister in skirmish with ‘Registered Nurse’

A post circulating on social media that purports to incriminate Minister of Tourism Carlos James in a confrontation with a registered nurse in the presence of a recent Miss SVG 2022 contestant is false.

The post in its form is seemingly intended to indicate that James is having an extramarital affair with two women and to portray him as a man who abuses women.

Saturday night, James informed St. Vincent Time that the spreading post is “false news.”

The minister afterwards posted the following on social media:

While I understand the excitement for salacious gossip, there are things we simply take too far. It was brought to my attention of a post circulating on social media regarding an alleged incident purporting to involve “a recent contestant in the Miss SVG 2022 pageant” and a “Registered Nurse”. This is simply unfounded, false and defamatory. We ought to be mindful of people’s reputations when sharing and circulating defamatory statements. While we are trying to ascertain the origin of this post, I want to remind the general public that you too can be liable for sharing or republishing defamatory statements. I hope that we can all be guided accordingly and refrain from damaging the reputation of others.