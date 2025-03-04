FANB Rejects Guyana’s Claims, Stands Ready to Defend Venezuela

The Bolivarian National Armed Force, in the exercise of its constitutional duties to guarantee national sovereignty and security in aquatic spaces, categorically rejects the statements made by the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana regarding the transit of the Offshore Patrol Vessel AB GUAIQUERÍ (PO-11) in waters pending delimitation, within the framework of the dispute over the territory of Guayana Esequiba.

It is important to clarify that during the execution of the Joint Military Operation “General Domingo Antonio Sifontes,” aimed at safeguarding the integrity of Venezuela’s Atlantic Facade maritime spaces and its undisputed territory, the Bolivarian Navy has confirmed, through satellite imagery, the presence of 28 foreign drilling ships and tankers in the disputed area. These vessels, under the consent of the Guyanese government and in blatant violation of International Law, are engaged in hydrocarbon exploitation and commercialization activities in the seabed.

It is imperative to recall that this dispute is governed by a valid and in-force legal instrument, deposited at the United Nations General Assembly, which establishes the framework for its practical, political, and satisfactory resolution: the Geneva Agreement. Therefore, Guyana has neither legal basis nor legitimacy to unilaterally dispose of an area where it cannot exercise sovereignty or jurisdiction.

We are a nation under aggression through proxies of U.S. imperialism, such as ExxonMobil, also linked to fifth-column interests. For this reason, the FANB rejects the biased and tendentious positions adopted by some regional organizations, which, rather than contributing to a resolution of the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana, act as harbingers of disaster, promoting hostility and war-driven policies.

In the face of these relentless attacks, the Armed Forces—faithful to their anti-imperialist nature—stand prepared, in perfect civil-military-police unity, to respond to any threat and to defend both territorial integrity and peace in the Republic.