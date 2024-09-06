67-yro Fancy Man Found Dead in Suspected Arson Case

Police Investigating death of Contractor in Fancy
St Vincent Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 67-year-old contractor, Carlos Stay, of Soldier Hill, Fancy, who was found dead at his residence on September 5, 2024.
According to reports, Mr. Stay allegedly set a room in his house on fire using gasoline and then locked himself inside. He was discovered by a close relative, who immediately contacted the authorities. The District Medical Officer attended the scene and pronounced Mr. Stay deceased.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its condolences to the family and assures the public that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.