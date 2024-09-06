67-yro Fancy Man Found Dead in Suspected Arson Case

Police Investigating death of Contractor in Fancy

St Vincent Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 67-year-old contractor, Carlos Stay, of Soldier Hill, Fancy, who was found dead at his residence on September 5, 2024.

According to reports, Mr. Stay allegedly set a room in his house on fire using gasoline and then locked himself inside. He was discovered by a close relative, who immediately contacted the authorities. The District Medical Officer attended the scene and pronounced Mr. Stay deceased.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.