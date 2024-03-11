FANCY POLICE YOUTH CLUB CROWNED NEW CHAMPIONS

Fancy Police Youth Club is the new champion of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force – Police Youth Clubs (PYC) Interclub-Netball Competition.

They defeated Owia Police Youth Club 30 goals to 11 goals in the finals which were played on Sunday 10th March 2024 at the Nutricia Netball Court in New Montrose.

Chateaubelair PYC defeated Stubbs/ Diamond PYC 39 goals to 5 goals in the third-place match. A total of sixteen (16) teams participated in the competition which was divided into four (4) zones.

During the closing and prize-giving ceremony, brief remarks were delivered by Ms. Natasha Baptiste, President of the SVG Netball Association, Mr. Marvin Fraser, Facilities Manager at the National Sports Council, and Mr. Brenton Smith, President of the SVG Police Cooperative Credit Union.