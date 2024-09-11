Fancy Resident Carlos Stay Died from Asphyxia in House Fire: Police

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) provides an update on the investigation into the death of Carlos Stay, a 67-year-old contractor of Soldier Hill, Fancy, who was found deceased at his residence following a fire on September 5, 2024.

A post-mortem examination conducted on September 6, 2024, has determined that Mr. Stay died as a result of asphyxia due to inhalation injuries, which were caused by thermal injury. These findings are consistent with the initial reports that Mr. Stay had set a room in his house on fire and remained inside.

At this time, there is no indication of foul play, and the post-mortem results confirm the circumstances surrounding Mr. Stay’s death.

We continue to encourage anyone with additional information related to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation.

