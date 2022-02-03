Fans praise KOFFE for new single “PULL UP”

Fans are praising Jamaican singer Koffee for staying the course and remaining true to her roots with the release of her new vibe “Pull Up”.

“Pull Up” is must watch for car lovers the world over. It captures various makes and models including some classics like Lada from back in the early 90s. Toyota Prado, Audi, Ferrari spider, Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Toyota Lexus, and a Renault Lada all make appearances, with Koffee loving on each one of them.

The multi-layers video also captures Koffee dangling herself from the windows, trunk, and hood of the stunt cars while she grooves to her brand new single.

The 22-year-old shows just how to live life on the edge in her new music video “Pull Up.”, and fans are loving it.

JUST WAITING AND WATCHING THIS ONE TAKING OVER THE BILLBOARD CHARTS This girl is a different kind. She’s special. She’s talented. There’s no one like her. 😌🙏🏾 She’s in her element and she nah watch nobody. Koffee is a gift from Jamaica, a gem. She never disappoints and her music is raw talent and soulful Puuuuull Up 🔥🔥🔥 Dear Koffee, A simple, thank you!! Big up and blessings to all Koffee supporters!🙏🏽🙏🏽💜💜💯 This is masterpiece. Koffe have no bad song honestly!! 🔥🔥💯

The track is from her debut album Gifted which is expected to hit shelves and streaming services this March. Koffee shared the actual date of March 25, 2022, in her recent promotional video for “Pull Up.”