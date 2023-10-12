St Vincent Dasheen exporters receive post-harvest management training

FAO Consultant Conducts Training Session on Dasheen Post Harvest Handling in SVG

The CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre at Stoney Grounds recently hosted a Dasheen post-harvest management training session. The session was financed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and it included a number of Dasheen exporters from the Agricultural Sector.

The event raised awareness about a variety of challenges, including frequent sources of post-harvest losses, as well as ways and strategies for dealing with issues in Dasheen post-harvest handling. Participants were presented with principles for commercial storage, environmental factor management, delivery handling, and sanitisation in order to provide safe and effective Dasheen Post harvest handling methods.

Participants in the session gained a better understanding of the most efficient methods of handling Dasheen during the post-harvesting process. A number of participants also urged more farmers and exporters to attend future sessions.

Agronomist and trainer Samuel De Costa of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expressed satisfaction with the training and the openness of the participants. De Costa emphasized the importance of training and stated that further projects of this sort are in the works.

While in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Da Costa also went on a number of field trips.

The meeting was yet another outreach event organized by Stoney Grounds’ CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre.

The expansion of Dasheen markets is a good development in the Agricultural sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as demand for this root crop rises and additional options for farmers to participate in this lucrative industry emerge.