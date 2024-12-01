FAO Facilitates Drone & ROV Training to Combat Disaster Risks

A team of drone pilots, geospatial analysis and underwater pilots participated in the Advanced Drone High Accuracy Mapping, Geospatial Analysis, and Introduction to Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) training program.

The training, held at the Beachcombers Conference Room, was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour. The initiative is a pivotal part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s strategy to incorporate cutting-edge technology into agricultural and coastal marine disaster risk management.

Sessions were held from Thursday 14th November 2024 – Friday 22nd November 2024.

The sessions were facilitated by Dr. Kim Baldwin, Founder and Director of Marine Spatial Information Solutions, who delivered a comprehensive curriculum designed to advance the participants’ technical capabilities in drone use.

The main objectives of the training program were to:

– Strengthen the UAS Unit by providing advanced training in drone flight operations and introducing the use of ROVs for underwater applications.

– Provide skills & knowledge to proficiently apply aerial & underwater drone technologies for agricultural & fisheries mapping and monitoring in SVG.

– Strengthen the capacity of the technical officers in the use of drone & geospatial analysis tools for agricultural planning and management.

In 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) initiated commercial Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) operations and implemented a Drone Unit consisting of pilots and geospatial analysts, pioneering advancements in agricultural and disaster risk management in St. Vincent.

Since its inception, members of the Drone Unit have undergone extensive training in various aspects of UAS and geospatial mapping, contributing significantly to agricultural planning, fisheries management, and climate resilience efforts.