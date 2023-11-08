Farm Worker Programme conversations must centre on people

CEO says Farm Worker Programme discussions must center people

With leaders from several Caribbean countries and Canada converging in Trinidad & Tobago to discuss the Commonwealth Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (CCSAWP), the CEO of a regional recruitment service says he hopes conversations will focus on Caribbean workers.

“This programme’s been going on for years, and has helped many Caribbean people be able to earn a decent living and send money back home for their families,” says Joseph Boll, CEO of Caribbean Employment Services Inc. “But there has also been some criticism about some aspects of the programme. It’s normal to expect issues to arise, and, for the most part, it seems that governments or representatives move quickly to have any issues adequately addressed. Still, there is room for improvement for the Caribbean workers who will participate, and we hope this will be a focal point for the meeting.”

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

Boll noted that concerns about pay, working conditions and working hours have come up in the past. These are major issues that could impact overall worker satisfaction and public opinion, which could make fewer people want to apply. These are crucial to address for the programme to continue to be successful, he added.

Further, from a recruitment standpoint, the region’s governments or bodies facilitating employment could also make more of an effort to ensure Caribbean people know about opportunities when they arise, says Boll.

“It’s not unusual to see just one posting for Farm Worker jobs, usually from a government body and close to the time when applications close,” he notes. “This can make it difficult for a lot of people to be aware of these kinds of opportunities with enough time to decide whether they want to make that move, or to gather all of the required information to apply. More improvements could be made in the recruitment front, and Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is happy to help where needed. When these job opportunities arise, we can help get the message out and make sure as many people as possible apply and get to take advantage of this opportunity to earn a decent living while garnering international experience.”