Farmer Faces Charges for Alleged Assault in Belair

Farmer charged with Wounding

On June 6, 2024 police arrested and charged Tyesha Cockburn, a 23-years-old Farmer of Belair with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 23-year-old Labourer of the same address by striking him about his body and his face with her hands.

The offence allegedly occurred in Belair on March 3, 2024.

Cockburn was granted Station Bail in the sum of $1000.00 ECC with one surety, to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on June 10, 2024 at 9 AM.