Farmer granted 12,000 bail for possession of Illegal Firearm

On 23.3.22 the police arrested and charged Bally Alexander, a 23 years old Farmer of Rose Place /Victoria Village with the Offences of Possession of an Illegal Firearm without a licence under the Firearms Act, and Unlawfully Discharging a loaded Firearm.

According to investigations, on 19.3.22, the Accused allegedly had in his possession, an Illegal Firearm, make and serial number unknown. He was also charged with unlawfully discharging a loaded Firearm within one hundred (100) yards of a public road at Tyrell Street in Kingstown.

Alexander appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 and plead not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of twelve thousand dollars ($12,000) with one surety.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and was placed on a curfew from 6:00 P.M to 6:00 a.m. The accused was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 P.M.

The matter was adjourned to April 8th, 2022.