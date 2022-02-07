Farmers’ interests in Richmond will be protected

The assessment for compensation to Richmond farmers whose farms will be impacted by mining activities in that area has commenced.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, the preparatory road access work was done on the land, making all areas of the land more accessible to surveyors and agriculture assessors.

The Agriculture Minister said that assessors from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Surveys and the Medicinal Cannabis Authority will conduct the assessment exercise.

A full compensation package using current crop values will be made to farmers. The exercise is expected to last for a maximum of two weeks. This will continue from Monday 7th February. Farmers will be contacted and assessments will be carried out between the hours of 8:30 am and 1:00 pm daily. All assessments will be done in the presence of the farmers.

The commodities on lands range from Cocoa, Cannabis, Coconut, vegetables, citrus, and root crops. Minister Caesar addressing a recent public consultation, assured farmers that 2022 valuation prices will be used in the assessment process.

He further stated that planting materials from cocoa trees will be salvaged and those specific varieties will be made available to the farmers. Also, the usage of citrus fruit trees present on the land is being explored to obtain seeds for propagation. These saplings will be made available to the farmers.

The government has identified possible lands for the relocation of farmers to sustain their agricultural production. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has reaffirmed food production stakeholders who are directly impacted in Richmond, the people of North Leeward and St. Vincent and the Grenadines that it will ensure the protection of the interests of the farmers and fishers.

The Minister of Agriculture has affirmed that the farmers of North Leeward will be provided with all the support needed to continue to participate in the national food production drive.