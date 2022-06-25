Farmers market opens at Barefoot yacht charters

Barefoot yacht charters, a renowned stakeholder in the hospitality industry in St Vincent and the Grenadines has launched a farmers market in order to provide freshly produced local fruits and vegetables to thousands of yacht tourists, sailing in our waters.

Tianje Leslie, an employee of Barefoot Yacht Charters, commended the project for its marriage between agriculture and tourism.

Hon. Saboto Caeser Minister of Agriculture noted, “ST. Vincent and the grenadines has signed unto the Caricom initiative to reduce the food import bill of each member state by 25% by 2025. I thank the operators of Barefoot Yacht Charters and The Driftwood restaurant, for its partnership with the government to reduce the food import bill, by making locally produced goods readily accessible to their guests. The quality is excellent and I admonish our farmers to continue to produce at this high standard because good quality sells.”

Montgomery ‘Kingman’ King has been contracted to provide supplies for the farmers’ market.

Paradise Inn has established a regular farmers’ market. The Ministry of Agriculture continues to work with agriculture stakeholders to ensure food security in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

