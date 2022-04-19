FDA investigates reports of illness caused by Lucky Charms

The end of the rainbow may not have a pot of gold—but a pot of something entirely different.

Thousands of people have reported stomach pains, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating Lucky Charms, the “magically delicious” sugar-coated cereal fronted by a cartoon leprechaun that feebly tries to prevent hungry children from getting his colorful charm-shaped marshmallows. The illnesses have left many wondering if the latest lineup of charms includes hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, and tasty infectious bacteria.

The website iwaspoisoned.com, which collects consumer reports of food-borne illnesses, has received more than 3,000 complaints about the cereal from all over the US, most of which are from the past few weeks. Lucky Charms has now received more illness reports than any other individual product in the site’s 10-year history, according to Patrick Quade, founder of the site, who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.

In statements to the press, the Food and Drug Administration said it has received more than 100 reports of illnesses through its own reporting system and has opened an investigation. “The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the regulator said.

General Mills, which makes Lucky Charms, told reporters that it has heard the reports but has not found any evidence that its cereal is causing illnesses. “Food safety is our top priority,” a spokesperson told The New York Times. “We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed.”