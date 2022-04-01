Female auxiliary police struck in the face with beer bottle

St Vincent Times understands that a female Auxiliary Police Officer of Clare Valley was struck on the right side of her face and below her right eye, with a beer bottle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday 26 March at about 6.20 am, according to information obtained.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, the perpetrator hails from Clare Valley.

St Vincent Times also understands that two vehicles were destroyed by fire in the Dorsetshire Hill community last Thursday.

One of the vehicles according to information was valued at about $9000.00