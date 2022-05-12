It has been confirmed that the body found this morning in a gap leading to Joyette’s Auto Collision is that of a female.

The latest information suggests that the body is that of a female between the ages of 13 and 18.

According to sources, the body was found folded in a Crocus bag.

Additionally, stab wounds and lacerations were discovered on the hands and neck according to information obtained by St. Vincent Times.

So far, the person has been identified as ‘Jane Doe’.

A police source said that the body had already begun decomposing.