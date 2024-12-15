Ferry Company issues update on MV Gem Star 2

The owners of Motor Vessel GM Star 2 have issued an update following reports of an engine failure at sea.

Please see the update below.

Help is on the way to the M.V. Gem Star. Right now we can report that everyone is OK and the vessel is waiting to be pulled into Canouan. Thank you for reaching out to the management and staff. Everyone on the vessel has a signal, so you can reach out to your loved ones.

We will keep you updated as to the progress throughout the night. We ask everyone to remain calm until the captain and engineers can diagnose the problem and explain it to us all.