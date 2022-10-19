FIFA Museum will highlight SVG U15 Girls squad

On September 27, 2022, the SVGFF was contacted by Mr Nicolas Barré Photography Manager of the FIFA Museum in Zurich, requesting permission to highlight the National Under 15 Girls Team who participated in the Jewel of the Caribbean U15 Girls Tournament hosted in Antigua & Barbuda. This recognition will be one among many of the FIFA’s member associations as part of the next special exhibition leading up to the 2022 World Cup events.

Jewel of the Caribbean 15 Invitational Tournament

In light of the travel hiccups of not being able to participate in the Concacaf U15 Tournament in Florida, five (5) MA’s collaborated in hosting a youth tournament from 13th to 21st August 2022, in an aid to encourage, empower, develop and grow the young aspiring females. Participation and order of results were St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Champions), Grenada (2nd), Antigua & Barbuda (3rd), St. Lucia (4th) and Dominica (5th).

FIFA Museum to host major exhibition at FIFA World Cup 2022

This is indeed a historic occasion as the FIFA Museum is set to celebrate football heritage and culture globally in collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company. The exhibition will be showcased in Al Bidda Park in the centre of Doha first ever in in the Middle East, with the launch of the first 2022 World Cup event, FIFA Fan Festival™. The public will be given the opportunity to view the exhibition from 19 November 2022 until 18 December 2022.

The SVGFF stamped this exhibition in the record book for future generations as we join with millions across the globe to witness iconic moments of football history in celebrating and preserving football rich heritage and culture – shaping the world through football!

Source : SVGFF