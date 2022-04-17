FIJI: SDA Youth camp to focus on unemployment

A youth camp being held over Easter weekend by the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) movement will focus on unemployment, one of the most pressing issues women face.

Josefa Rabuatoka, Fiji Mission SDA youth director, said there is an increase in the number of unemployed youths.

Facilitators from government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) would hold sessions with youths to address the issue, he said.

“The youths will be engaged in a variety of spiritual and social activities. Youth-related issues will also be addressed during the camp,” Mr Rabuatoka said.

According to Mr Rabuatoka, up to 800 youths from the Central and Eastern divisions were camping in Naqarawai, Namosi.