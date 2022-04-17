Sunday, April 17
Updated:

FIJI: SDA Youth camp to focus on unemployment

The Fiji Times
By Lee Yan LaSur
Participants of the SDA Central Eastern Easter youth camp pose with the Tui Namosi Ratu Suli Matanitobula at the opening in Namosi, on Fri 15th April 2022. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

A youth camp being held over Easter weekend by the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) movement will focus on unemployment, one of the most pressing issues women face.

Josefa Rabuatoka, Fiji Mission SDA youth director, said there is an increase in the number of unemployed youths.

Facilitators from government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) would hold sessions with youths to address the issue, he said.

“The youths will be engaged in a variety of spiritual and social activities. Youth-related issues will also be addressed during the camp,” Mr Rabuatoka said.

According to Mr Rabuatoka, up to 800 youths from the Central and Eastern divisions were camping in Naqarawai, Namosi.
Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

