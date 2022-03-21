Final payment for vendors in Schools, tourism sites and non-Farmers

Final Payment for School Vendors, Tourism Sites Vendors and Non-Farmers Income Support Payments will be paid in March 2022 in the following areas on the following dates from 9:30 am to 12:30 p.m.

DATE AREAS PLACE OF PAYMENT

Tuesday 22″d, March North Windward and Georgetown North Central Windward Revenue Office

Tuesday 22″d, March South Central Windward Lowmans Wd Community Centre

Tuesday 22″, March Marriaqua Marriaqua Police Station

Tuesday 22″d, March East and West St. George Calliaqua Town Hall

Tuesday 22”d, March Kingstown Kingstown, Public Works Yard

Wednesday 23`d, March South Leeward Questelles Police Station

Central Leeward Barrouallie Post Office

North Leeward Troumaca Council Office

Northern Grenadines Bequia Revenue Office

Thursday 24`h, March ‘ Southern Grenadines

Union Island Revenue Office

