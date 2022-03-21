Final payment for vendors in Schools, tourism sites and non-Farmers

Final Payment for School Vendors, Tourism Sites Vendors and Non-Farmers Income Support Payments will be paid in March 2022 in the following areas on the following dates from 9:30 am to 12:30 p.m.
DATE AREAS PLACE OF PAYMENT
Tuesday 22″d, March North Windward and Georgetown North Central Windward Revenue Office
Tuesday 22″d, March South Central Windward Lowmans Wd Community Centre
Tuesday 22″, March Marriaqua Marriaqua Police Station
Tuesday 22″d, March East and West St. George Calliaqua Town Hall
Tuesday 22”d, March Kingstown Kingstown, Public Works Yard
Wednesday 23`d, March South Leeward Questelles Police Station
Wednesday 23rd, March Wednesday 23rd, March Wednesday 23rd, March
Central Leeward Barrouallie Post Office
North Leeward Troumaca Council Office
Northern Grenadines Bequia Revenue Office
Thursday 24`h, March ‘ Southern Grenadines
Union Island Revenue Office
Telephone No: (784) 450-0395/396 Fax: # (784) 457-2476 Email: [email protected]