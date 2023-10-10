Final phase of St Vincent’s Youth Soft Skills training programme

Earlier today (9th October 2023), the Ministry of National Mobilisation and others, in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), started the final stage of their youth empowerment initiative, dubbed “Youth Soft Skills Training.”

According to a news release issued by the Ministry of National Mobilization, the training will cover themes such as personal growth, exhibiting the proper attitude, effective listening skills and methods, effective speaking, and much more.

The training’s major goal is to enable young people to become self-sufficient, participate in meaningful engagement, and obtain life skills for their future growth and development.

Approximately 200 unemployed/seasonally employed young people and 460 Youth Empowerment Service (YES) trainees from across the country are expected to participate in the program.

Through money provided by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), participants would receive a transportation stipend to lessen the burden of travel to the chosen sites. The program will run during the month of October and will conclude on November 9th, 2023.

Participants in the “Youth Soft Skills Training” are expected to attend the weekly training programs. Soft skills are everyday interpersonal abilities that young people seeking work require in order to succeed in the job.

They include clear and appropriate communication, remembering work directives, working well with others, and knowing how to solve problems.

Source : API