Final Session of Safety at Sea Training Equips 22 Fishers

SAFETY AT SEA TRAINING COMES TO COMPLETION IN BEQUIA WITH GOODS DISTRIBUTION

The final session of the Safety at Sea training program was successfully completed last Friday with focus on the use of Very High Frequency (VHF) radio communication.

It was led by renowned facilitator Roland Baldeo in an effort to enhance maritime security and ensure effective communication while at sea.

This training, which was held from Tuesday 29 October to Friday 1 November, was in collaboration with the Windward Island Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) and is part of the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project, which is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.

The comprehensive training program saw 22 participants completing the final VHF radio communication session, equipping them with vital skills to boost safety and coordination at sea. Over the course of the broader Safety at Sea initiative, a total of 88 fishers received training designed to reinforce best practices and improve overall maritime safety standards.

In addition, 64 grab bags containing essential safety equipment were distributed to the participants to further support their readiness for sea voyages. The program also included a specialised Fish Hygiene module which has been completed by 10 participants so far, enhancing their knowledge of maintaining quality and sanitary practices in fish handling. WINDREF will also be conducting dropline techniques and onboard deck handling training later in this month.

Moreover, this training was part of a strategic effort to build resilience within the fishing community, promote safety, and empower fishers with the necessary tools and knowledge to conduct their activities safely and efficiently.