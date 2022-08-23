Findings of survey on Adolescents’ sexual behaviors in SVG

Data on the sexual behaviours of adolescents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are limited to adolescents ages 13-17 and three indicators – ever had sexual intercourse, had sexual intercourse before the age of 14, and condom use during the last act of sexual intercourse.

Among adolescents ages 13-17, 1 in 2 or 51% ever had sexual intercourse. Adolescents ages 16-17 (65%) were more likely to have ever had sexual intercourse, compared to adolescents ages 13-15 (40%).

Adolescents ages 13-17, boys (64%) were more likely than girls (39%) to have ever had sexual intercourse. Among adolescents ages 13-15, boys (56%) were twice as likely as girls (27%) to have ever had sexual intercourse. This same pattern emerges among adolescents ages 16-17 (74% boys, 56% girls).

Among adolescents ages 13-17 who ever had sexual intercourse, 1 in 2 or 54% did so before 14 years of age; whereas 71% of adolescents ages 13-15 were nearly twice as likely to have sexual intercourse before 14 years of age, compared to adolescents ages 16- 17 (40%).

Among adolescents ages 13-17, boys (59%) were four times more likely than girls (15%) to have had sex for the first time before 14 years of age. Among adolescents ages 13-15, boys (70%) were more than twice as likely as girls (29%) to have sexual intercourse before 14 years. This same pattern emerges among adolescents ages 16-17 (83% boys, 50% girls).

Among sexually active adolescents, only 52% used a condom at last sexual intercourse. Adolescents ages 13-15 (56%) were slightly more likely than adolescents ages 16-17 (49%) to use a condom at last sexual intercourse. (UNICEF)