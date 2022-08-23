ECTEL Vacancy Ad
Findings of survey on Adolescents’ sexual behaviors in SVG

Data on the sexual behaviours of adolescents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are limited to adolescents ages 13-17 and three indicators – ever had sexual intercourse, had sexual intercourse before the age of 14, and condom use during the last act of sexual intercourse.

Among adolescents ages 13-17, 1 in 2 or 51% ever had sexual intercourse. Adolescents ages 16-17 (65%) were more likely to have ever had sexual intercourse, compared to adolescents ages 13-15 (40%).

Adolescents ages 13-17, boys (64%) were more likely than girls (39%) to have ever had sexual intercourse. Among adolescents ages 13-15, boys (56%) were twice as likely as girls (27%) to have ever had sexual intercourse. This same pattern emerges among adolescents ages 16-17 (74% boys, 56% girls).

Among adolescents ages 13-17 who ever had sexual intercourse, 1 in 2 or 54% did so before 14 years of age; whereas 71% of adolescents ages 13-15 were nearly twice as likely to have sexual intercourse before 14 years of age, compared to adolescents ages 16- 17 (40%).

Among adolescents ages 13-17, boys (59%) were four times more likely than girls (15%) to have had sex for the first time before 14 years of age. Among adolescents ages 13-15, boys (70%) were more than twice as likely as girls (29%) to have sexual intercourse before 14 years. This same pattern emerges among adolescents ages 16-17 (83% boys, 50% girls).

Among sexually active adolescents, only 52% used a condom at last sexual intercourse. Adolescents ages 13-15 (56%) were slightly more likely than adolescents ages 16-17 (49%) to use a condom at last sexual intercourse. (UNICEF)

