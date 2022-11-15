Finicia Providence, not just a teacher or baker, but a gifted author

She’s not just a passionate teacher and excellent baker; Finicia Providence is also a gifted author.

“Since I was a child, it has always been my intention to prosper, and so God has indeed blessed me to prosper in all that I do, no matter what comes my way”, she told the St. Vincent Times.

“So, even though I had problems, setbacks, and struggles, I never gave up. Instead, I was motivated to keep going even when I felt hopeless, which helped me win in the end”, Providence said.

In her two children’s books, the message to every child and adult alike is “Out of every bad situation can come something good, and you can achieve anything once you believe.”

Providence, a 32-year-old Vincentian kindergarten teacher at the Fairhall Government School with over six years of experience, has released two out of three children’s books, “Mary Daisy Joy of Seeds” and “Glowy, The One Fin Fish,” are currently available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Ms. Providence, who adores children dearly, states that “these books are for children of all ages, basically encouraging children that with a positive mindset, self-love, and determination they can achieve anything once they believe.”

Providence will officially launch all three books in February 2023.

Finicia thanks everyone, especially her family, good friends, and loved ones, especially her father, Nicholas Providence, her siblings, Vincentian author Samanthia V. Williams, Grandma Janice Miller, and Miss Jemma Cain, for their support and encouragement throughout this ordeal.