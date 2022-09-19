Fiona, now a Category 1 hurricane, wreaks havoc in the Greater Antilles

After affecting Guadeloupe, at the stage of a tropical storm, Fiona strengthened to become a category 1 hurricane (Saffir-Simpson scale).

The center of the phenomenon crossed the island of Puerto Rico and approached the eastern part of Hispaniola. Thus, the Dominican Republic is suffering the bulk of its effects, at this very moment, while Haiti is concerned by the periphery of the hurricane.

Haiti on alert

The Hydro-Meteorological Unit of Haiti, the General Directorate of Civil Protection and the Permanent Secretariat for Risk and Disaster Management have commonly decided to trigger the yellow vigilance level, in the face of the threats of heavy rains, strong winds and heavy seas, related to the passage of Fiona, between Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 September, in the region.

The Dominican Republic copiously watered

The Dominican Republic has been under fire from Fiona since early Monday morning; this will be the case until tonight, according to the weather forecast. The east of the country is particularly affected. On the spot, the damage is already significant and the inhabitants are deprived of electricity. The maximum winds of the phenomenon, at this stage, are around 150 km / h.

Quartier de Florida à HIGUEY République Dominicaine sous les eaux. #Fiona pic.twitter.com/GPdBEHsklA — Radyo 32 (@Radyo_32) September 19, 2022

Puerto Rico ravaged by water

The images that have circulated about the effects of Fiona, in Puerto Rico, also speak for themselves. The hurricane has hit the American island, since yesterday and again this Monday morning, especially the Southeast coast. Heavy rains from the outer bands of the phenomenon will continue across the country this afternoon. Again, all customers are without electricity.

According to the governor, there was “considerable damage.” Joe Biden, the President of the United States, has declared a state of emergency; which makes it possible to trigger assistance to the territory associated with Washington.

Dramáticas imágenes hoy desde #PuertoRico 🇵🇷 por el paso del #HuracanFiona #Fiona

🌀☔️🌪

Momento en que colapsa puente en Utuado, Puerto Rico.#prwx #FionaPR

Créditos 🎥 FB Jean Carlos Velez

Vía @juancpedreira pic.twitter.com/dKb018EvL4 — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) September 18, 2022