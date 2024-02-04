Police at the Questelles Police Station in the Central Division have opened an investigation into the circumstances that led to the destruction of two (2) wooden dwelling houses and their contents by fire in the village of Questelles on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

One of the houses destroyed was a 20×30 structure made from plywood and covered with galvanized sheeting. It was occupied by Jason Samuel, 29-year-old Truck Conductor of Questelles, his common-law wife, and their four (4) children.

The other house was a 10×15 plywood structure covered with galvanized sheeting. It was owned and occupied by Samuel’s brother, David Perry, a 44-year-old Truck Conductor of the same address. Samuel and his brother were not a home when the fire destroyed the houses.

The neighbours were alerted and used buckets of water to put out the fire, unsuccessfully so. The police were also alerted, and officers from the Questelles Police Station responded and assisted in trying to extinguish the fire.

Officers from the Fire Department later arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. Both families were relocated to the Questelles Learning Resource Centre.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

Members of the public who have information that can assist with the investigation are encouraged to call 999/911 or contact the Questelles Police Station at 1-784-456-1750. All calls will be treated confidentially. Investigations are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF