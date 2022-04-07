Man loses all to fire minutes after leaving home

A man in the town of Layou lost every material thing he owned on Wednesday night following a fire that destroyed the upper floor of a two-storey dwelling house.

St Vincent Times understands that minutes after Burtlon Joseph, who occupies the second floor, stepped outside to run an errand, the floor he lived on became engulfed in flames.

St Vincent Times also understands that the ground floor, which two other tenants occupy, was not damaged by the fire.

It was reported that the fire tender responded, and police are now investigating the incident.

The house is located in an area called Bottom Garden, in the town of Layou.