Fire destroys the home of mother and her 6-year-old son in fountain

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fire Department was alerted and responded to a house fire in Fountain on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at about 1:30 am.

On arrival, it was observed that a 40×50 two-story wall and board house owned by Joycelyn Phillips of England and occupied by Nadia Browne and her 6-year-old son was ablaze.

The firefighters accessed the scene and made consorted efforts to bring the fire under control. However, the house and its contents were destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ms Browne was awakened by a loud explosion and observed the refrigerator on fire. Investigations continue.

Source : RSVGPF