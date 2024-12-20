Ad image
Building Burns in Kingstown; Firefighting Methods Under Scrutiny

Times Staff

Firefighters and police officers watched helplessly and perplexed as a structure in the city’s lower area burned  on Friday night.

According to early accounts, an electrical problem may have started the fire, and merely spraying water on it would be ineffective according to Police sources.

In cases like these, an expert informed the St Vincent Times that foam is the first and best option.

There are now questions about whether Kingstown’s fire engines have the requisite foam.

Currently, only firetrucks at the airport are equipped with such.

At the time of this report, the structure was still on fire.

