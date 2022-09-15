Fireball, strange object, spotted in skies above Caribbean Island

While hundreds of people have reported seeing a “shooting star” across the sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland, residents on the Caribbean Island of St Vincent reported similar events, including a strange object spotted by Jason Jacobs, using a sky watcher telescope, just on the outskirts of Kingstown the capital.

The sightings were spotted around 4.30 am Eastern Caribbean time according to several persons who contacted the St Vincent Times.

Jacobs said he was in awe as he has never seen anything like it during his 8 years of star gazing.

“It looks like an object with holes in it and at another time like something that broke off from a larger object”.

Back in the UK, the BBC reported that scientists are using video footage captured by the public to work out whether the object travelling across the night sky was a meteor or space junk, and where it came from.

Space rock that enters Earth’s atmosphere is called a meteor, but fragments that survive the burning journey to reach the ground are called meteorites.

Kevin Morgan, from the network of citizen scientists, told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland said the speed it was travelling at could indicate that it was space junk such as a satellite part.