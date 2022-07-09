First All-Electric Car spotted on Union Island

The first all-electric car was spotted on Union Island today, according to Radio Grenadines.

The Nissan Leaf has a range of approximately 150 miles on a single charge. The distance around Union Island is approximately 3.2 miles, according to Radio Grenadines.

Usually, the leaf is equipped with a 40kW battery, and the energy cost in SVG is .50c per kW plus fuel surcharge.

To address the broader issue of ensuring a clean environment, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines executed a project in 2016 to test and analyze the effectiveness and costs of alternative energy-driven vehicles on the terrain of the country.