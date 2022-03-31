First charity thrift store to open in Bequia

Bequia is to get its first-ever charity-run ‘thrift’ store this summer, offering second-hand clothing, books and homeware at bargain prices – all in aid of The Sunshine School for Children with Special Needs.

Due to open in June, the store known as ‘Encore’, has been made possible thanks to financial support from community group Action Bequia, itself an environmental pioneer which instigated the island’s recycling program in 2016 and which now employs nine people.

‘Encore’ will be based in the harbour area of Port Elizabeth between Front Street and the start of the famed Belmont Walkway. Its name has been chosen to reflect the opportunity to give a repeat performance of something much loved and appreciated.

Serving the island’s residents and its many thousands of visitors, ‘Encore’ will be manned by volunteers and rely on donations of items from the community.

Island resident and Treasurer of the Sunshine School, Suzanne Gabriel, is coordinating the project’s launch.

“Shopping at Encore will not only be kind to people’s wallets with so many amazing bargains to be had, but it’s also going to help us be kind to the planet,” she said.

“Approximately 12 million tones of clothing end up in landfill each year, yet 85% of it is in perfect condition and could be re-worn and re-loved. The same is true of books and homeware, and it’s so much better to see things re-used rather than ending up in the dump.

“We all have things at home that we don’t want or need anymore. Perhaps a dress that no longer fits, a bag you never use, a set of dishes that have now been replaced, or a cushion that no longer matches the décor. If you think someone else might love it, we can find it a new home and the school’s children will benefit.”

The Sunshine School is a not-for-profit institution, which through education and love, helps students aged from 5 to 20 to reach their full potential. It is dependent on donations and private fund-raising efforts, and like many other organisations has been hard hit by the global pandemic.

It is hoped that ‘Encore’ will become a significant source of income for the school and that it will also stock craft items made by the pupils.

There will be a number of volunteering opportunities at the store from general sales assistant to section coordinators, design and display, pr and marketing, maintenance etc. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the project organisers via email at [email protected]

Donations for the store, including clothing, books, furniture, homeware and electricals can be left at The Sunshine School in Port Elizabeth. All donations should be clean and in good working order. Unfortunately, they are not able to accept VHS cassettes, DVDs or CDs.