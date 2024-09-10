First-Class Educational Facility for 300 Southern Grenadines Students

“We have a First-Class Facility,”- Minister of Finance

Final touches are being made to the Temporary facility at Arnos Vale which will house approximately 300 students from the Southern Grenadines. The building is expected to be officially opened tomorrow September 10 for school to commence.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Architect in the Ministry of Finance Dimitri Samuel and Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves made a tour of the facility on Sunday September 8, 2024.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said though the project was over the original budget, the quality of the work done is exceptional.

“This school, the quality of the lab…because this was a medical school for a little while, the laboratory area is first class, the library/computer room is first class and the classroom spaces are excellent and this is actually, if you just compare it to other schools in St Vincent, this is now one of the finer educational institutions based on the infrastructure…really an excellent school we have built here,” Minister Gonsalves said.

The original estimate for the project was 2.5 million dollars but Government estimates that just around 3 million dollars have already been invested in retrofitting and expanding the facility. The entire compound contains Physics, Chemistry and Home Economic Labs with eight extra classrooms, a basketball court and work will be completed on a football field soon.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he is pleased with the work done on the facility and grounds in such a short time.

“Simultaneously we have been working on the Union Island Secondary school which would be opened on Wednesday…all the repairs have been done …. which would house the Union Island secondary school, plus the two primary schools, you have enough space there.”