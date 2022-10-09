First ever sports meet to celebrate Taiwan’s National Day held in SVG

As part of the 111th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador Peter Lan and representatives from the Embassy and Taiwan Technical Mission attended the first-ever “Taiwan Sports Day” at Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium.

Programs included a special 111-meter dash of elementary and secondary school students, a march led by the Royal police band and students of St. Vincent and Grenadines, and an exhibition of Taiwanese cuisine and artwork.

There was also a Special Friendship Relay between “Team Ambassador” (Taiwan) and “Team Prime Minister” (SVG).

There were hundreds of invited guests, including Governor General H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, government officials and other representatives.