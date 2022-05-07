St. Vincent’s first cannabis consumption lounge opened on Friday, 6 May at Coconut Grove in Ratho Mill.

The manager of Green Cafe says individuals must be at least 18 years old to patronize the lounge. Tickets cost $150XCD (56USD) for locals, and $185XCD (69USD) for visitors.

How does it work?

Patients with prescriptions for medicinal marijuana drugs can purchase their products at the cafe. With a valid ID and prescription, anyone 18 years old or older can purchase the products.

Ganja is provided by Medicinal for use in the lounge.