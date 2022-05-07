Trending
First ganja consumption lounge opens in St Vincent

Photo credits One News SVG

St. Vincent’s first cannabis consumption lounge opened on Friday, 6 May at Coconut Grove in Ratho Mill.

The manager of Green Cafe says individuals must be at least 18 years old to patronize the lounge. Tickets cost $150XCD (56USD) for locals, and $185XCD (69USD) for visitors.

How does it work?

Patients with prescriptions for medicinal marijuana drugs can purchase their products at the cafe. With a valid ID and prescription, anyone 18 years old or older can purchase the products.

Ganja is provided by Medicinal for use in the lounge.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

